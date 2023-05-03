BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.62. 110,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,849. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.67 and its 200 day moving average is $11.65. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $13.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MQY. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 136,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 11,639 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,687,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,085,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,792,000 after purchasing an additional 678,472 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

