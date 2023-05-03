Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (BCX) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BCX traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $9.31. 116,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,051. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.76. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $11.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 64.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 263.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 344.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,817 shares in the last quarter.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

