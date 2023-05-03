Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Price Performance

Shares of BCX stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.31. The stock had a trading volume of 113,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,974. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $11.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.62 and its 200 day moving average is $9.76.

Get Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 11.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,528,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,918,000 after purchasing an additional 256,075 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 692,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,905,000 after buying an additional 97,155 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the second quarter valued at $781,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $943,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $813,000.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.