BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Price Performance

NYSE:BUI traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,983. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.86. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $24.77.

Get BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 10.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the first quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It invests primarily in equity securities issued by companies that are engaged in the Utilities and Infrastructure business segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.