Bleakley Financial Group LLC Invests $3.08 Million in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 100,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,076,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in ABB by 28.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its stake in ABB by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 131,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in ABB by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 47,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 6,603 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in ABB by 16.4% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 45,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in ABB by 132.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 675,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,344,000 after acquiring an additional 385,742 shares during the last quarter. 5.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $36.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.15. ABB Ltd has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $36.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.22.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. ABB had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.68.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

