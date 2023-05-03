Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,376,906,000 after buying an additional 208,053 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 16.2% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,686,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,198,000 after acquiring an additional 234,811 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,348,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,296,000 after acquiring an additional 29,757 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,347,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,766,000 after acquiring an additional 11,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.1% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,285,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,092,000 after acquiring an additional 50,345 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE DE opened at $383.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $397.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $410.77. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $113.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 30.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.86.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.