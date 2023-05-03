Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,376,906,000 after buying an additional 208,053 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 16.2% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,686,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,198,000 after acquiring an additional 234,811 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,348,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,296,000 after acquiring an additional 29,757 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,347,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,766,000 after acquiring an additional 11,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.1% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,285,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,092,000 after acquiring an additional 50,345 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Deere & Company Stock Performance
NYSE DE opened at $383.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $397.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $410.77. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $113.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.04.
Deere & Company Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.86.
Deere & Company Company Profile
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
Further Reading
