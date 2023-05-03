Bleakley Financial Group LLC Takes $2.10 Million Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 58,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,104,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 1,877.8% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 5.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently commented on EQNR. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $358.14.
Equinor ASA Trading Down 3.8 %
Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.22. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 50.09%. The firm had revenue of $34.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.47 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Equinor ASA Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.72%.
Equinor ASA Profile
Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.
See Also
