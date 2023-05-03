Bleakley Financial Group LLC Takes $2.19 Million Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPB. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 50.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

NYSE:CPB opened at $54.55 on Wednesday. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $57.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.34.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.92.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

