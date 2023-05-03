BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Short Interest Update

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 408,900 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the March 31st total of 379,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

BlueLinx Stock Performance

Shares of BXC opened at $67.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $611.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.01. BlueLinx has a 52 week low of $57.49 and a 52 week high of $100.01.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.85. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 55.64% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $847.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.00 million. On average, analysts expect that BlueLinx will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BXC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlueLinx in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on BlueLinx from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,295,000 after purchasing an additional 95,211 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC raised its holdings in BlueLinx by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 599,723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,646,000 after acquiring an additional 71,223 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in BlueLinx by 11,602.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after buying an additional 68,920 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,740,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 200,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,280,000 after purchasing an additional 43,058 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include structural and specialty. The Structural products consist of plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

