BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Short Interest Down 8.2% in April

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,200 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the March 31st total of 89,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DMB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.93. 33,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,121. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $14.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.88.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 19th.

Insider Activity at BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

In related news, Director John C. Cardona, Jr. sold 5,880 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $64,444.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DMB. Melfa Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 16.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 412,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 59,434 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter worth about $132,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 21,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $586,000.

About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide as high a level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on April 26,2013 and is headquartered in New York,NY.

