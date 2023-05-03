Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.21

Shares of Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.21 and last traded at $8.21, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.21.

BYPLF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Panmure Gordon cut Bodycote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Bodycote from GBX 595 ($7.43) to GBX 690 ($8.62) in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Bodycote from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.18.

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

