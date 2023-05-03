Booking (BKNG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Booking to post earnings of $9.63 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $15.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Booking to post $131 EPS for the current fiscal year and $158 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,716.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,574.54 and a 200 day moving average of $2,270.20. Booking has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $2,731.75. The firm has a market cap of $100.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total value of $1,036,375.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,241,947.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total value of $1,036,375.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,241,947.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $87,071.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 651 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,534.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,397 shares of company stock worth $6,117,981. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,068,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Booking by 3,557.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after buying an additional 138,279 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,303,000 after acquiring an additional 112,831 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $222,919,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, April 14th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,708.65.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

