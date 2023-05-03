Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Acquired by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares during the period. Booz Allen Hamilton accounts for 1.5% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $5,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 24,218.2% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,711,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,332 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,033,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 17,983.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 405,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,459,000 after acquiring an additional 403,379 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 27.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,459,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,219,000 after acquiring an additional 317,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 81.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 681,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,903,000 after acquiring an additional 306,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $92.65 on Wednesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $76.60 and a 1-year high of $112.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.29 and its 200-day moving average is $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

A number of research firms have issued reports on BAH. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $2,764,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,926. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.