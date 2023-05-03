Boston Partners Boosts Stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,649,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,796 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.07% of Harley-Davidson worth $444,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the third quarter worth about $342,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.4% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 228,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,957,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $36.17. 472,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,758,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.35. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $51.77.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.62. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.165 dividend. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HOG shares. StockNews.com raised Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Harley-Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Harley-Davidson from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Harley-Davidson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Insider Activity at Harley-Davidson

In other Harley-Davidson news, SVP Jonathan R. Root sold 2,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $112,330.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,630.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

