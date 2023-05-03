Boston Partners Has $490.81 Million Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Boston Partners decreased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,534,447 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,159,392 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 1.66% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $490,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Optas LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 40,709 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,222 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Tevis Investment Management grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 8,846 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.42. The company had a trading volume of 979,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,261,547. The company has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $84.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.67.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTSH. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.80.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.