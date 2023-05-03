Boston Partners Increases Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Boston Partners grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,943,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 784,704 shares during the quarter. Keurig Dr Pepper comprises about 1.0% of Boston Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Boston Partners owned 1.48% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $746,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,193,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,527,000 after buying an additional 4,898,078 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,605,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,636,000 after buying an additional 4,361,181 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,758,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050,118 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,700,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,297,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.01. 5,318,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,869,428. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.90 and a fifty-two week high of $41.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.02%.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $711,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $711,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $94,122.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,644.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 64,797 shares of company stock worth $2,259,558 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KDP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.56.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

