Boston Partners Raises Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 98.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,390 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.46% of Booking worth $357,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of Booking by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 6,233.3% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Investment House LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $87,071.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 651 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,534.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total transaction of $1,036,375.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,241,947.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $87,071.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,534.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,397 shares of company stock valued at $6,117,981 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BKNG. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,708.65.

Shares of Booking stock traded down $40.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,675.26. 105,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,782. The company has a market cap of $99.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,574.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,270.20. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2,731.75.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $15.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 130.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

