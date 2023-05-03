Boston Partners Sells 173,259 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,939,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,259 shares during the quarter. Howmet Aerospace accounts for approximately 1.1% of Boston Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Boston Partners owned 5.06% of Howmet Aerospace worth $825,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 299.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 23,910 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of HWM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.95. 788,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,986,598. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.83. The company has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.84 and a 1 year high of $45.70.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on HWM. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Benchmark raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $2,485,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,211.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $2,485,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,211.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $195,074.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,050.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

