Boston Partners Sells 268,820 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Boston Partners lowered its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,989,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 268,820 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 1.87% of Ameriprise Financial worth $619,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 123,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 38.1% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 39,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.08, for a total transaction of $13,851,883.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,312,824.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 39,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.08, for a total transaction of $13,851,883.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,312,824.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.33, for a total value of $4,079,188.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,214,366.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,982 shares of company stock valued at $20,441,165 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMP. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $349.70.

Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $294.63. 108,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,691. The company has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.10. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.99 and a 1 year high of $357.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.04. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.98 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.43%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.