Boston Partners Sells 88,141 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,695,090 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 88,141 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.07% of Science Applications International worth $409,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $525,321,000 after purchasing an additional 491,167 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,210,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $460,775,000 after buying an additional 68,359 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,887,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $450,486,000 after buying an additional 94,874 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,035,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $179,971,000 after buying an additional 825,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,587,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $140,390,000 after buying an additional 19,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SAIC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.30.

In other Science Applications International news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 1,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $129,416.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at $847,554.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Science Applications International news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 26,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total transaction of $2,817,066.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,052,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 1,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $129,416.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,554.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,430 shares of company stock worth $3,589,623 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Science Applications International stock traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, hitting $100.77. 106,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,281. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.53. Science Applications International Co. has a 1-year low of $79.33 and a 1-year high of $117.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.51%.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

