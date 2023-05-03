Boston Partners Trims Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Boston Partners lessened its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,247,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,283,376 shares during the period. Centene accounts for about 1.1% of Boston Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Boston Partners owned 1.81% of Centene worth $838,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Centene by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,270,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,266,000 after buying an additional 855,690 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Centene by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,399,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,489,000 after buying an additional 183,164 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Centene by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,226,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,614,000 after purchasing an additional 109,994 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 2,045,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 864.1% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,017,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Centene Stock Performance

NYSE CNC traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.03. The stock had a trading volume of 796,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,897,464. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.56 and a 200 day moving average of $75.03. The stock has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.56. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $61.71 and a 52-week high of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.12). Centene had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $38.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

CNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Centene from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Centene from $90.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sarah London acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $93,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,547.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sarah London bought 30,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at $19,653,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 46,750 shares of company stock worth $3,091,605. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Centene Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

