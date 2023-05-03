Boston Partners Trims Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Boston Partners cut its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 528,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,165 shares during the quarter. AutoZone accounts for 1.8% of Boston Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Boston Partners owned 2.82% of AutoZone worth $1,304,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in AutoZone by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Robbins Farley bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on AutoZone in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,664.53.

Shares of NYSE AZO traded up $3.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,706.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,292. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,703.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2,722.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,519.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,473.07. The company has a market cap of $49.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.68.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $22.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total value of $71,631,164.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,984,277.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total value of $71,631,164.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,984,277.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,182.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,960 shares of company stock valued at $90,128,092 over the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

