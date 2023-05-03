Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) CEO Gary Bowman Sells 5,000 Shares

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) CEO Gary Bowman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $147,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,064,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,442,037.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gary Bowman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Gary Bowman sold 5,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $139,800.00.

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BWMN traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.62. 33,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,484. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $30.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.38 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bowman Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:BWMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $75.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.23 million. Bowman Consulting Group had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 1.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on Bowman Consulting Group from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bowman Consulting Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWMN. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 474.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. 38.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

