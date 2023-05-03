BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Plans Dividend of $0.07

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:BP opened at GBX 488.35 ($6.10) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £86.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,439.55, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87. BP has a 12 month low of GBX 359.20 ($4.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 570.57 ($7.13). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 529.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 500.92.

In other BP news, insider Bernard Looney acquired 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 532 ($6.65) per share, with a total value of £319.20 ($398.80). In other BP news, insider Bernard Looney acquired 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 532 ($6.65) per share, with a total value of £319.20 ($398.80). Also, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 68 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 557 ($6.96) per share, for a total transaction of £378.76 ($473.21). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 195 shares of company stock valued at $106,378. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BP to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 660 ($8.25) to GBX 605 ($7.56) in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 585 ($7.31) to GBX 570 ($7.12) in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 550 ($6.87) to GBX 650 ($8.12) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.49) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 633.43 ($7.91).

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

