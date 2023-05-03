Braskem (OTCMKTS:BRKMY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.67

Braskem SA ADR (OTCMKTS:BRKMY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.67 and last traded at $7.68, with a volume of 176289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.86.

Braskem Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico segments. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.

