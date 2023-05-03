Brian R. Elworthy Sells 670 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $11,497.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 370,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,359,067. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Toast Trading Up 1.8 %

Toast stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.53. 3,977,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,028,510. Toast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $26.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.42 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.11.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Toast had a negative return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Toast

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Toast by 23.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,413,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232,858 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its position in Toast by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 20,712,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080,658 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its position in Toast by 3,508.4% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,007,000 after purchasing an additional 17,541,796 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in Toast by 85.1% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,705,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,873,000 after acquiring an additional 6,762,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Toast by 4.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,806,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,681,000 after acquiring an additional 472,385 shares in the last quarter. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TOST shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Toast from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stephens assumed coverage on Toast in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Toast in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Toast from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Toast from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.76.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

