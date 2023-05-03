Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Bridgepoint Group plc (LON:BPT – Get Rating) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 242.60 ($3.03) and last traded at GBX 241 ($3.01). Approximately 725,845 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 809,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 240.60 ($3.01).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bridgepoint Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 300 ($3.75) target price for the company. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.06) price target on shares of Bridgepoint Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Bridgepoint Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market cap of £1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 1,602.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 229.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 220.22.

Bridgepoint Group Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. Bridgepoint Group’s payout ratio is presently 5,333.33%.

In related news, insider Cyrus Taraporevala purchased 8,517 shares of Bridgepoint Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 211 ($2.64) per share, for a total transaction of £17,970.87 ($22,452.36). Corporate insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgepoint Group

Bridgepoint Group plc operates as a private equity and credit fund manager in Europe, the United States, and China. The company invests in the middle market private assets. It specialises and invests in private equity and credit internationally across six principal sectors, including business services, consumer, financial services, healthcare, advanced industrials, and technology.

Further Reading

