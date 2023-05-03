Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $553.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Bright Horizons Family Solutions updated its FY23 guidance to $2.80-$3.00 EPS.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Trading Up 7.5 %
Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $79.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.90 and a 200 day moving average of $72.78. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 54.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12-month low of $54.19 and a 12-month high of $105.94.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 159.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Bright Horizons Family Solutions
Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.
