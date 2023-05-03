Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $553.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Bright Horizons Family Solutions updated its FY23 guidance to $2.80-$3.00 EPS.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Trading Up 7.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $79.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.90 and a 200 day moving average of $72.78. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 54.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12-month low of $54.19 and a 12-month high of $105.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 159.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Several research firms recently commented on BFAM. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.57.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

