Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the March 31st total of 4,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Scholar Education

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the period. Serenity Capital Management PTE. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $689,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD grew its position in Bright Scholar Education by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 26,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 13,396 shares in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bright Scholar Education Price Performance

Shares of Bright Scholar Education stock opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. Bright Scholar Education has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $4.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.59.

About Bright Scholar Education

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd. operates as a global premier education service company. The firm provides quality international education to global students and equips them with the critical academic foundation and skillsets necessary to succeed in the pursuit of higher education. It also complements its international offerings with Chinese government-mandated curriculum for students who wish to maintain the option of pursuing higher education in China.

