Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on July 17th

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

Brixmor Property Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Brixmor Property Group has a dividend payout ratio of 115.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Brixmor Property Group to earn $2.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.8%.

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $21.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.16 and a 200-day moving average of $21.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.59. Brixmor Property Group has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $25.64.

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.68 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 29.08%. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.27.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,296,000 after buying an additional 10,028,534 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $67,125,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,669,000 after buying an additional 2,001,159 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,343,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,575,000 after acquiring an additional 909,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,865,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,964,000 after acquiring an additional 720,455 shares during the period. 95.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

