Brokerages Set HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) PT at $182.00

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $182.00.

HEI has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on HEICO from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HEICO in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on HEICO from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on HEICO from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on HEICO from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Get HEICO alerts:

Insider Activity at HEICO

In related news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $33,402.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,709.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.65, for a total transaction of $83,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $33,402.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,709.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,850 shares of company stock valued at $3,452,393. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HEICO

HEICO Stock Down 0.5 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HEICO by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of HEICO by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 20,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of HEICO by 11.7% during the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of HEICO by 15.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of HEICO by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 52,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,137,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

HEI stock opened at $170.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.17. The company has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.18. HEICO has a fifty-two week low of $126.95 and a fifty-two week high of $177.55.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. HEICO had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $620.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that HEICO will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

HEICO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.