Brokerages Set Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Price Target at $73.83

Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.83.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PATK. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Patrick Industries from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Patrick Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patrick Industries

In other news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $746,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 127,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,546,371.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries Stock Down 2.2 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 12.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patrick Industries stock opened at $67.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.10. Patrick Industries has a 12 month low of $41.75 and a 12 month high of $77.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $900.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.56%.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

