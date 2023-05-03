Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP lessened its position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 46.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,418,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,105,810 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $69,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,380,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,896,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,257 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,991,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,582,000 after acquiring an additional 285,949 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,051,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402,115 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,658,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,057,000 after acquiring an additional 186,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,357,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,657,000 after acquiring an additional 70,087 shares during the period.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Brookfield Asset Management to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.57.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

NYSE BAM traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $32.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,498. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.94. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion and a PE ratio of 20.19. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a twelve month low of $26.76 and a twelve month high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $958.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.81 billion.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.