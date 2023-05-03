Brunswick Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

Brunswick has raised its dividend by an average of 18.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Brunswick has a dividend payout ratio of 14.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Brunswick to earn $11.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.1%.

Brunswick Stock Performance

BC traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $85.70. 188,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,471. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.53. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $61.89 and a 52 week high of $93.15.

Insider Transactions at Brunswick

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.21. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 36.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Brunswick will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 5,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $504,078.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,922.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 5,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total value of $504,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,922.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total value of $28,197.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,628.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,181,472 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brunswick

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Brunswick by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Brunswick in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Brunswick in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Brunswick by 200.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Brunswick by 493.0% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BC shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners increased their price target on Brunswick from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Brunswick from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.25.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Featured Stories

