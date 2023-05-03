Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.65

Shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$12.65 and last traded at C$12.74, with a volume of 8940 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a 17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a 50.00 price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.29, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of C$462.95 million, a P/E ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.71.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

About Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0433 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 8.44%.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

