BTS Chain (BTSC) Price Reaches $0.0180 on Exchanges

BTS Chain (BTSC) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One BTS Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0180 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BTS Chain has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. BTS Chain has a total market capitalization of $95.28 million and approximately $235.58 worth of BTS Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About BTS Chain

BTS Chain launched on October 23rd, 2021. BTS Chain’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. BTS Chain’s official Twitter account is @btschain_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BTS Chain is www.btschain.io.

Buying and Selling BTS Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “BTSc coin platform is professional entertainment blockchain platform, media content metaverse platform and content NFT's distribution optimization platform.The beginning of the BTSc platform was the ecosystem platform for the culture and arts industry for the overall art industry, including music, movies, and dramas. BTSc has established an entertainment ecosystem based on content inside Metaverse and has presented expanded services that can be implemented through Metaverse from concerts to personal broadcasts.The purpose of BTSc is to create a content culture and arts ecosystem where people can share various content cultures, experience cultural benefits, and share the mental and physical satisfaction by providing a new opportunity for young people who want to produce content or become artists and various opportunities for existing creators.TelegramWhitepaper”

