Bumble (BMBL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Bumble to post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
BMBL opened at $17.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bumble has a twelve month low of $16.74 and a twelve month high of $39.33. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -28.26 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.96.
In other Bumble news, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 11,750,000 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $260,497,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bumble from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Bumble in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bumble from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bumble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.45.
Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.
