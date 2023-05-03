Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Sets New 1-Year High at $40.45

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.45 and last traded at $39.85, with a volume of 17445 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BZLFY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bunzl from GBX 2,800 ($34.98) to GBX 2,850 ($35.61) in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,250 ($28.11) to GBX 2,340 ($29.24) in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bunzl from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 3,300 ($41.23) to GBX 3,060 ($38.23) in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,841.67.

Bunzl Trading Down 1.2 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.96.

About Bunzl

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

