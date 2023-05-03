Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHRB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHRB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS BHRB opened at 79.00 on Wednesday. Burke & Herbert Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of 45.30 and a fifty-two week high of 83.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 75.89 and its 200-day moving average price is 163.80.
About Burke & Herbert Financial Services
