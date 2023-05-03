Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHRB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHRB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BHRB opened at 79.00 on Wednesday. Burke & Herbert Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of 45.30 and a fifty-two week high of 83.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 75.89 and its 200-day moving average price is 163.80.

About Burke & Herbert Financial Services

Burke Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company. It operates its business through its subsidiary, which offers business and personal financial solutions designed to meet customers’ banking, borrowing, and investment needs and has over 20 branches throughout the Northern Virginia region and commercial loan offices in Fredericksburg, Loudoun County, Richmond, and in Bethesda, Maryland.

