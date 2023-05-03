Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) Short Interest Update

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 743,800 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the March 31st total of 698,700 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.1 days.
NASDAQ BYRN traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $4.96. 8,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,157. The company has a market capitalization of $108.46 million, a PE ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.48 and its 200 day moving average is $8.10. Byrna Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $10.38.
Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $16.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.00 million. Analysts predict that Byrna Technologies will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
