Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) Short Interest Update

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 743,800 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the March 31st total of 698,700 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.1 days.

NASDAQ BYRN traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $4.96. 8,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,157. The company has a market capitalization of $108.46 million, a PE ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.48 and its 200 day moving average is $8.10. Byrna Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $10.38.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $16.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.00 million. Analysts predict that Byrna Technologies will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Byrna Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Byrna Technologies by 34.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. 24.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

