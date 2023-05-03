Cairn Homes (LON:CRN) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $89.48

Shares of Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 89.48 ($1.12) and traded as low as GBX 88.70 ($1.11). Cairn Homes shares last traded at GBX 90.60 ($1.13), with a volume of 1,422,001 shares traded.

Cairn Homes Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 89.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 84.55. The company has a market cap of £615.84 million, a PE ratio of 910.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.65.

Cairn Homes Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a €0.03 ($0.03) dividend. This is a positive change from Cairn Homes’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Cairn Homes’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cairn Homes

About Cairn Homes

In other Cairn Homes news, insider Shane Doherty sold 373,758 shares of Cairn Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.27), for a total transaction of £381,233.16 ($476,303.30). 15.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Rating)

Cairn Homes plc operates as a homebuilder in Ireland. The company develops and sells residential properties. It is also involved in the rental of properties. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland

