CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Short Interest Down 6.3% in April

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 822,500 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the March 31st total of 877,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CalAmp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CalAmp by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,984 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,431,000 after purchasing an additional 20,623 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CalAmp by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 3,379,059 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,138,000 after acquiring an additional 662,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CalAmp by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,670,459 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,211,000 after acquiring an additional 43,430 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of CalAmp by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,197,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after acquiring an additional 299,400 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CalAmp by 6.1% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 969,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 55,300 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CalAmp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of CalAmp from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

CalAmp Stock Down 1.4 %

CalAmp Company Profile

CAMP traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.17. 102,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.81. CalAmp has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $7.44. The stock has a market cap of $80.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 2.01.

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offers solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

