California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Short Interest Update

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the March 31st total of 3,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 782,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On California Resources

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRC. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in California Resources by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in California Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in California Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in California Resources by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in California Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000.

Get California Resources alerts:

California Resources Stock Performance

Shares of California Resources stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 788,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,799. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. California Resources has a one year low of $34.02 and a one year high of $51.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.05.

California Resources Cuts Dividend

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.65 million. California Resources had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that California Resources will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.282 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. California Resources’s payout ratio is 16.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of California Resources from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of California Resources from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of California Resources from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of California Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, California Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

See Also

