Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.49 EPS

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.49), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Calyxt had a negative net margin of 10,758.60% and a negative return on equity of 194.36%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

Calyxt Stock Performance

Calyxt stock opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. Calyxt has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10. The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.57.

Institutional Trading of Calyxt

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Calyxt stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) by 2,715.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 486,112 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.18% of Calyxt worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Calyxt

Calyxt, Inc is technology company. engages in delivering plant-based solutions. Its products include high oleic soybean oil, high fiber wheat, high oleic soybean meal, and low lignin alfalfa. The company was founded by Daniel F. Voytas and André Choulika on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.

