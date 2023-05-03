Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.49 EPS

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.49), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 194.36% and a negative net margin of 10,758.60%.

Calyxt Trading Up 0.3 %

Calyxt stock opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.03. Calyxt has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $5.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average of $2.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calyxt

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Calyxt stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) by 2,715.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 504,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486,112 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.18% of Calyxt worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Calyxt Company Profile

Calyxt, Inc is technology company. engages in delivering plant-based solutions. Its products include high oleic soybean oil, high fiber wheat, high oleic soybean meal, and low lignin alfalfa. The company was founded by Daniel F. Voytas and André Choulika on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.

