Canandaigua National Corp Cuts Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Canandaigua National Corp trimmed its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in AON were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in AON in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AON in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.00.

Insider Activity

AON Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,535,423.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total value of $196,428.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,535,423.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total value of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $378,893.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 73,389 shares of company stock worth $22,664,130 over the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AON stock opened at $320.91 on Wednesday. Aon plc has a one year low of $246.21 and a one year high of $334.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $312.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.45. The company has a market cap of $65.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by ($0.15). AON had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 1,165.31%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.83 EPS. AON’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.48%.

AON Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.