Canandaigua National Corp Sells 269 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Canandaigua National Corp reduced its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 3.9% in the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 3.9% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AWK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Shares of AWK opened at $146.74 on Wednesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.77 and a 52 week high of $162.59. The firm has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.71.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.20%.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

