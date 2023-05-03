Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.25

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.27, with a volume of 2262473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CGC shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Monday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Canopy Growth from $3.30 to $3.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.39.

Canopy Growth Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average of $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.10.

Institutional Trading of Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.22). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 46.02% and a negative net margin of 721.40%. The business had revenue of $74.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 million. As a group, analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGC. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Canopy Growth by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 111,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares during the period. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 2.5% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 391,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,885,000. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $578,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

