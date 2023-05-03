Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.70

Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.70 and last traded at C$1.72, with a volume of 594660 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$2.75 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark set a C$2.00 price objective on Canopy Growth in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$4.95 to C$3.65 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.41.

The company has a market capitalization of C$854.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24, a P/E/G ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.98, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.44 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.41.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

