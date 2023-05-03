Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Acquires 987 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises 1.5% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $8,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. TFO TDC LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 211.8% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.16. 11,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,352. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $100.13 and a one year high of $123.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.66.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

